Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told him he did not know the woman linked to him was a spy

US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science on Oct 8, 2026.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Nov 10 said he spoke to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after a media report linked him to a businesswoman accused of passing information to China, and that Huang told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy.

Nvidia’s board launched a probe after the New York Times said Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman ​whom US intelligence officials believe shared information with Beijing.

Nvidia shares hit a seven-month low on Nov 10.

Trump, who said he spoke to Huang on Nov 10, said he was “amazed” by the allegations and that the FBI was now looking into the issue.

“I asked him that question, ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’”, Trump told a White House briefing. “He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy’ and I really believe him.”

“I know the FBI is looking into it,” Trump added. “I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he added.

Huang is one of Trump’s closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025.

Over the past two years, Huang has repeatedly voiced support for the administration’s agenda and become a regular presence in ​Washington as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market.

Despite the allegations, Trump praised Huang as a “very honourable man”.

“I just know Jensen very well. I just think he’s a very honourable man, I mean, he built a great company, American company, and I think he’s a very honourable guy,” he said.

The president said he did not intend to raise the issue when he meets next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but said it is possible Xi would ask him about it. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG