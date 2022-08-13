Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax', after report of FBI search for papers

WASHINGTON • Former US president Donald Trump yesterday said the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax", in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

It was not clear whether such documents were recovered at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said.

The Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after the Republican former president portrayed it as political retribution.

Mr Trump said on his Truth Social start-up social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax", equating it to controversies involving Russia, an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and his two impeachments.

"Same sleazy people involved," he said.

Mr Trump did not offer any evidence to corroborate his "hoax" allegation or another claim that evidence may have been planted.

"Why wouldn't the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyers, or others, present?" he also said on Truth Social.

"Planting information anyone?" Mr Trump said in the social media post.

The allegation of planted evidence is being pushed by Mr Trump to fire up "deep state" conspiracy theorists who make up a significant portion of his supporters, said Mr Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor in San Diego.

"It's purely a PR statement with no legal ramifications whatsoever," Mr Rahmani said. "No jury would ever accept that argument."

Still, Republican lawmakers, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Rand Paul, have expressed outrage over the unprecedented search of a former president's home, saying it was politically motivated and designed to destroy Mr Trump's 2024 campaign to win back the White House from President Joe Biden.

The search of Mr Trump's home was part of an investigation into whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he left office in January last year, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland, the top US law enforcement officer and an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, told a news conference on Thursday that he had personally approved the search.

The Justice Department is also seeking to make public a redacted receipt of the items seized.

"The department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken," Mr Garland said.

His decision to publicly confirm the search was highly unusual.

US law enforcement officials typically do not discuss ongoing investigations in order to protect people's rights.

In this case, Mr Trump himself announced the search in a Monday night statement.

Mr Garland said the Justice Department asked for the warrant to be made public "in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter".

Late on Thursday, Mr Trump called for the immediate release of documents related to the search. The government had until 3pm local time on Friday to let the court know whether Mr Trump's attorneys will object to unsealing the warrant.

A source familiar with the matter said the FBI retrieved about 10 boxes from Mr Trump's property during the search.

Mr Trump was not in Florida at the time.

The unprecedented search marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Mr Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business, including a separate one by the Justice Department into a failed bid by Mr Trump's allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election by submitting fake slates of electors.

The investigation into Mr Trump's removal of records started this year, after the National Archives made a referral to the department.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG