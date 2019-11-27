Trump says near trade deal with China, but US also has eye on Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Nov 26, 2019.
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Nov 26, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Published
25 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 26) said the United States was in the "final throes" in its attempt to reach a trade deal with China, but that at the same time Washington stands with protesters in Hong Kong, where it wants to see democracy.

At an Oval Office event to sign an executive order to address violence against Native American women, Trump was asked by a reporter if he had a message for the people of Hong Kong after their recent election.

"We're with them," Trump said. "I have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Xi. We're in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever. It's going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong."

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content