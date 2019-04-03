Trump says Nato countries' burden-sharing improving, wants more

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (April 2) that Nato member nations have improved in bearing a greater share of defence costs but added that he hoped to see them spend even more in future years.

"We've worked together in getting some of our allies to pay their fair share. It's called burden sharing," Trump said at the White House during a meeting with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Trump repeated his complaint that the United States pays a disproportionate share of defense costs for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

However, he added that "tremendous progress" had been made and said the US relationship with Nato was good and the relationship with Stoltenberg is "outstanding."

The US president said he would like to see Nato members pay more than 2 per cent of gross domestic product for defence.

Trump told Nato leaders last year to increase defense spending to 4 per cent of GDP.

Trump singled out Germany.

"Germany honestly is not paying their fair share," he said.

"They're not paying what they should be paying. They're paying close to 1 per cent."