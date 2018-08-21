Trump says Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Trump, in an exclusive Reuters interview on Monday (Aug 20), said he was worried that speaking under oath in a sit-down interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller could result in perjury charges against him.

The White House and the Mueller team have been going back and forth on terms of a potential interview for months.

In the interview, the president expressed fears that investigators could compare his statements with that of others who have testified in the probe, like former FBI Director James Comey, and that any discrepancies could be used against him.

Mr Mueller is investigating whether Trump's campaign team conspired with Russians during the 2016 election and whether Trump has obstructed justice in the probe.

Mr Trump's comments follow a report that White House Counsel Donald McGahn cooperated extensively with the Mueller investigation, giving 30 hours of interviews.

Mr Trump said he had "nothing to hide" from Mueller and denied that his top lawyer had turned on him.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump slammed Mr Mueller on Twitter, calling him disgraced and discredited and that his investigators were a "group of Angry Democrat Thugs".

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018