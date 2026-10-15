Trump says military execution will not be live-streamed

Some Republicans, religious leaders and international observers had expressed doubts about the Pentagon’s plan to live-stream the Dec 3 execution of Fort Hood gunman Nidal Hasan.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Oct 15 the execution of the Fort Hood gunman would not be live-streamed but that immediate families of the victims would be able to view it in person.

“I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device,” Trump wrote.

“He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed. That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!”

Some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, including Vice-President J.D. Vance, as well as religious leaders and international observers, had expressed doubts about the Pentagon’s plan to live-stream the Dec 3 execution of Nidal Hasan. Recent polls have also shown that a majority of Americans opposed live-streaming it.

Hasan, a former US Army psychiatrist, was found guilty in a military trial of fatally shooting 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009. REUTERS