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Trump says Justice Department to look into high gasoline prices

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US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to Pennsylvania on June 23.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to Pennsylvania on June 23.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Justice to look into gasoline prices, which he says aren’t falling fast enough.

“The big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for Oil,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing!”

He did not elaborate on the instructions given to the Department of Justice.

International oil prices have plummeted this month after the US and Iran signed an interim peace deal, resulting in an increase in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.