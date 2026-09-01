Straitstimes.com header logo

It’s ‘very early’ to talk about a Hegseth 2028 presidential campaign, says Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a cabinet meeting on Jul 31.

US President Donald Trump listening as Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke during a Cabinet meeting on July 31.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Aug 31 told reporters it was too soon to discuss his potential successor, sidestepping talk of a 2028 campaign by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Asked about an NBC News report that the Pentagon chief has discussed a potential White House run, Trump said Hegseth is doing a “fantastic job, but it’s very early to talk about that”.

“We have to get through the midterms first,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The President’s Republican Party is fighting to maintain control of both chambers of the US Congress in November’s elections.

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News Channel television host, campaigned for Republicans in August at the politics-heavy Iowa State Fair. He called the report on his 2028 presidential ambitions “100 per cent false” in a social media post last week.

Trump, who is limited to two terms as president, has not named a successor to lead his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement after he leaves office in 2029.

Vice-President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have both been encouraged by their supporters to run.

“I’ll bet there’s a lot of people considering it that you don’t know about,” Trump said. “Right now, all he loves is – and all he cares about is – the military and taking care of the military.”

Trump has wielded his endorsement power in 2026 races, even boosting some Republican challengers to success over sitting senators. “It is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics,” he said in a Truth Social post on Aug 30. REUTERS

More on this topic
US Army secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after clashes with Pete Hegseth
Hegseth’s purge of top generals leaves the US Army rudderless
See more on

Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump

JD Vance

US Republican Party

US politics

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.