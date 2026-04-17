Trump says it is important for Pope to understand Iran is a global threat

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US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters before leaving aboard Marine One to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a Republican event, on April 16.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on April 16 said Pope Leo was free to say what he wanted but that it was important for him to understand that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised the religious leader, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran in recent weeks.

Mr Trump says he is responsible for Leo’s appointment, and has accused him of being “weak” on foreign policy.

“The Pope has to understand - it’s very simple - Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The world would be in great danger,” he told reporters at the White House.

Mr Trump’s criticism has triggered widespread backlash from US Christians across the political spectrum.

Leo, originally from Chicago, decried the “madness of war” in a peace appeal on April 11.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Leo told Reuters on April 13 he would keep criticising the war, regardless of Mr Trump’s comments.

“The Pope can say what he wants, and I want him to say what he wants, but I can disagree. I think that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Mr Trump said. REUTERS