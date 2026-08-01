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Trump says Israel ‘very happy’ with Gaza disarmament agreement

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Palestinians making their way through destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 31.

Palestinians making their way through destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 31.

PHOTO: AFP

  • President Trump announced that Israel is "very happy" with the agreement to completely disarm Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.
  • Trump described the deal as a major breakthrough and a "big step for the Middle East," surprising many with its progress.
  • The disarmament will happen in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing and an International Stabilisation Force supporting a new Palestinian police force in Gaza.

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CAMP DAVID, Maryland - President Donald Trump said on July 31 that Israel was “very happy” with an agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.

“We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they’ve been very good,” Trump said.

“Will it go through its ups and downs? It’s a very complex situation over there.”

Trump called the agreement a major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to disarm Hamas.

“It’s a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it, and they’re surprised by it.”

On July 30, Trump called the deal a “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

The president also said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilisation Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump says ‘Board of Peace’ reaches Gaza disarmament deal
Why Trump’s Hamas disarmament announcement offers hope and little else for now
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.