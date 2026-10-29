Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump says imported robotics pose national security risks but does not impose tariffs

US President Donald Trump directed the agencies to report back in 180 days on the status of the talks with trading partners.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump found on Oct 28 that imported robotics and machinery pose national security risks but did not impose any immediate tariffs, instead ordering officials to hold talks with foreign governments on import levels.

The decision spares US manufacturers, which rely on foreign imports for most types of robotics and industrial machinery, from immediate new tariffs, but leaves open the threat of duties if talks with trading partners fall short.

Following a more than year-long probe, Trump directed the US Commerce Department and US Trade Representative to jointly negotiate agreements with trading partners to address concerns about imported robotics and industrial machinery, and said he could still impose tariffs at a later date.

He directed the agencies to report back in 180 days on the status of the talks with trading partners.

Trump in September 2025 opened the probe to review imported robotics and industrial machinery like programmable computer-controlled mechanical systems and industrial stamping and pressing machines.

The robotics probe covered machine tools for cutting, welding, and handling workpieces, autoclaves and industrial ovens.

Laser and water-cutting tools and machinery are also included.

The US Federal Communications Commission in July barred imports of new models of Chinese robots and power inverters.

The rule allows existing models of humanoid and quadruped robots to be imported.

Some analysts forecast broad adoption of humanoid robots, topped with AI-enabled “brains,” ​in consumer and industrial arenas, while booming data-centre construction in the US will depend on reliable sources of inverters.

Robots “collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities ​of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots,” the FCC said in July.

The Commerce Department said the United States relies on foreign imports for most types of robotics and industrial machinery.

In July, Commerce completed a probe into imported commercial aircraft, ​jet engines and parts and found foreign goods raise US ‌national security concerns. REUTERS