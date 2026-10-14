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Trump says Houthis trying to push up oil prices before US election

US President Donald Trump lashed out on his Truth Social platform on Oct 13, saying “the Houthis are behaving very badly” and “probably at the behest of Iran”.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Oct 13 accused Yemen’s Houthis of seeking to drive energy prices higher as key US midterm elections approach, warning that he “will never forget” their attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s civil war, which pits a Saudi-led coalition backing the government against rival Houthis, restarted in July, months into the broader Middle East conflict that has rocked energy markets and plunged the region into turmoil.

The Houthis have since targeted Saudi oil facilities, tankers and transport hubs, including lethal strikes on Riyadh’s international airport over the weekend.

Trump lashed out on his Truth Social platform on Oct 13, saying “the Houthis are behaving very badly” and “probably at the behest of Iran”.

He added that their recent moves saw them acting “in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up oil prices, probably prior to the US elections – not nice”.

The Riyadh airport attack earlier prompted Trump to say he was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

In his post on Oct 13, he downplayed the impact the upcoming election may have on his decision-making regarding the Houthis.

He said: “Somebody should explain to them that I’m not running in the elections... but I’ll be there after the elections, and I will never forget!”

Trump’s Republican Party faces an uphill fight in the November midterm elections to retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With just three weeks to go before the crucial vote, the US leader is campaigning to shore up support for his party, including by holding rallies in traditionally Republican states facing unexpectedly competitive Senate races.

Affordability worries have emerged as a key voter concern as global oil prices rocketed in 2026, driving up costs at US petrol pumps as well and squeezing American households.

The flare-up with Yemen comes months after Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping route for oil and gas – in retaliation against US and Israeli attacks in late February.

That sparked a conflict that has engulfed the Middle East. AFP