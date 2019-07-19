Trump says he's not looking at Turkey sanctions 'right now'

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - President Donald Trump said he's not looking at economic sanctions against Turkey "right now" following its decision to begin receiving parts of a Russian missile-defence system that has divided the two Naro allies and fuelled outrage in Congress.

The lira strengthened on the news and was up 1 per cent to 5.6270 at 1.14pm New York time.

"No, we're not looking at that right now," Trump told reporters on Thursday (July 18) at the White House.

The president's comments came a day after his administration confirmed it is suspending Turkey's participation in the F-35 jet programme, ending its ability to buy and help build the fighter jet because of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to begin receiving parts for the Russian-made S-400 system.

Trump's comments may signal a brief reprieve for Erdogan's government.

Under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, the US is required to impose penalties on Ankara over the missile-defence move.

The law does not say how quickly the president has to put those sanctions in place, however.

The penalties in CAATSA range from limiting the size of American bank loans to Turkish entities to more severe efforts such as cutting off access to the US financial system, an unlikely step that would shatter the already fragile Turkish economy.

Erdogan has sought to blunt any sanctions effort by appealing directly to Trump. Referring to a conversation the two leaders had at the Group of 20 meeting in Japan last month, Erdogan has said that Trump doesn't favor sanctions, even if they are supported by some US officials.

US lawmakers from both parties have expressed outrage over the S-400 purchase and are likely to press for the toughest sanctions on a menu of options in CAATSA.

The US says says the S-400 sale puts at risk the Pentagon's costliest programme, the F-35 built by Lockheed Martin.

The US says the Russian air defence system is designed to shoot down North Atlantic Treaty Organisation aircraft and can collect critical intelligence that could compromise stealth capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter.

Turkey's cutoff from the F-35 programme was a move that Trump has made clear he was reluctant to take.

He told reporters on Tuesday that "it is a very tough situation that they are in, and it's a tough situation that we have been placed in, the United States."

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said "the exclusion of Turkey as one of the main partners of the F-35 programme is unjust and the allegation that S-400 system will weaken the F-35s is invalid."

Erdogan has repeatedly said the purchase is essential to meeting his country's air defence needs. But the move comes as he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have sought to bolster ties.

Turkey, with its planned purchases of about 100 of the F-35s, was one of the four top foreign customers for the programme, along with Japan, Australia and Britain.

Ten Turkish companies will be suspended from making more than 900 parts for the F-35 that over the programme's lifetime could generate more than US$9 billion in orders, according to the Pentagon.