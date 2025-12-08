Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he’ll be involved in review of Netflix-Warner Brothers deal

Netflix on Dec 5 agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery’s TV, film studios and streaming division.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Dec 7 that he would have a say whether a

proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Brothers

should go forward, telling reporters the market share of a combined entity could raise concerns.

“I’ll be involved in that decision,” Mr Trump told reporters as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for its annual awards show.

Netflix on Dec 5 agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery’s TV, film studios and streaming division for US$72 billion (S$93 billion), a deal that would hand control of one of Hollywood’s most prized assets to the streaming pioneer.

Mr Trump did not say whether he favoured approval for the deal, but he pointed to a potential concentration of market power in the entertainment industry.

“That’s going to be for some economists to tell… But it is a big market share. There’s no question it could be a problem,” Mr Trump said. REUTERS

