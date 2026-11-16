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Trump says he would not mind Jensen Huang being reinstated as Nvidia CEO

US President Donald Trump says there’s a big group of people who would like Jensen Huang to return as CEO.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Nov 16 he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as the chief executive officer of Nvidia and many people would like to see him return.

“I think he learnt a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that,” he told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Asia.

“He could return. There’s a big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump said without elaborating.

Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia’s CEO and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Nov 15.

The US President also said he did not believe his relationship with Huang put national security at risk.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before, and you know China plays games with us, and we play games with China,” Trump said.

He said he may discuss the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip.

He reiterated that he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy and would investigate.

“Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy. I don’t know that she was a spy at all,” he said. REUTERS