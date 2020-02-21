Trump says he won't pardon ally Roger Stone now, but complains about trial

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he wouldn't immediately pardon his former associate Roger Stone but complained that he was treated unfairly and is likely to be exonerated, after Stone was sentenced on Thursday (Feb 20) to more than three years in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness.

"I'm not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon the president of the United States," Trump said in Las Vegas at an event hosted by a charity that helps former prisoners transition back into society, Hope for Prisoners.

"I want the process to be played out. I personally think he was treated very unfairly."

Trump complained at length about Stone's case, alleging that the forewoman of his jury was "tainted" because she is an "anti-Trump activist".

He indicated he came to that conclusion based on social media posts that the woman had deleted but did not provide examples.

"Roger Stone has a very good chance of exoneration, in my opinion," Trump said.

Trump also said the justice system is unfair because his political opponents, including former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe, as well as "people that are even in Roger Stone's basic business of politics" had not been charged with crimes.

Stone's sentence ended a tumultous stretch for the Justice Department, after Trump criticized prosecutors' initial recommendation that Stone serve seven to nine years in prison.

The Justice Department reduced the recommendation after Trump tweeted his complaint about it, prompting four prosecutors to resign from the case. One quit the government altogether.

Trump has repeatedly suggested in public remarks that he might pardon Stone.

At the Las Vegas event, Trump strongly hinted that he would pardon the leader of Hope for Prisoners, Jon Ponder, who is himself a felon.

"We are giving him absolute consideration," Trump said. "I have a feeling he's going to get that full pardon."