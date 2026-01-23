Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he will visit China in April; Xi to visit US towards end of 2026

“I’ve always had a great relationship (with) President Xi of China,” said US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on Oct 30, 2025.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - US President Donald Trump on Jan 22 said he would visit China in April and Chinese President Xi Jinping would travel to the United States towards the end of 2026.

“I look forward to seeing President Xi,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I’ve always had a great relationship (with) President Xi of China.”

Mr Trump said ties between the world’s two largest economies became strained during the COVID pandemic, but had improved significantly since.

He said China was now buying large quantities of US soybeans, which was good for US farmers. REUTERS

