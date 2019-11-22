Trump says he will stick with Mike Pence as vice-president

WASHINGTON (DPA) - US President Donald Trump says he is sticking with Vice-President Mike Pence and would not make a swap on the Republican ticket in next year's election.

Rumours have swirled that Trump may be considering replacing Pence with his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

The rumours have persisted, long after Trump and Pence formally announced a joint ticket for 2020.

"He's my friend," Trump said in a lengthy interview on Fox News on Friday (Nov 22), while also praising Haley and insisting she will be "involved."

Haley stepped down as ambassador last year, and his since written a book in which she declined to criticise the president even as she signalled the two were not always in agreement.

Trump declined to confirm if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would leave Cabinet and run for a Senate seat from Kansas, his home state.

The president said Pompeo could win easily if he ran and that he might consider it if he believed the Republicans might lose there.