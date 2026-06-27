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Trump says he will repair National Mall reflecting pool after July 4

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: Algae is seen in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Workers continue to clean algae from the reflecting pool amid an increased law enforcement presence after claims made by President Trump that vandalism was the cause of the damage. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 25, in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on June 26 he would repair the National Mall reflecting pool after July 4, as the landmark remains under heightened security and surveillance amid ongoing controversy over its renovation and emerging maintenance problems.

The reflecting pool, located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, was the subject of a roughly US$14 million (S$18 million) Trump-directed renovation that aimed to restore and recolour the basin ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary, but has since drawn scrutiny after reports of algae growth, peeling surface material and visible deterioration just weeks after completion.

Trump has blamed dark-of-night saboteurs for the issues with the project.

While no evidence has emerged to support Trump’s claim that a vandal cut a 107m gash in the pool, a National Park Service official said in a sworn court statement late on June 24 that on June 9, US Park Police examined apparent intentional damage to the pool. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.