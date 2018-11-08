Trump says he will keep Mike Pence as his running mate in 2020

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Nov 7) he will keep Vice-President Mike Pence as his running mate in his bid for re-election in 2020.

"Mike, will you be my running mate?" Trump said during a press conference at the White House in response to a question of whether their ticket would remain intact.

Pence, who was in the audience, stood up and appeared to accept.

Talk of potential Republican challenges to Trump's control of the party has swirled throughout the first two years of his presidency, though his grip on the party and its leadership has continued to grow since his election.