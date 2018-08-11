Trump to have dinner with Apple CEO Cook

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he would have dinner with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Friday (Aug 10).

"Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.," said Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Cook said in a conference call with investors last week that Apple was looking at whether Trump's tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make.

The New York Times reported in June that Trump told Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on Apple iPhones assembled in China.

The newspaper reported that Cook traveled to the White House in May to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China, but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

Apple this month became the first US$1 trillion (S$1.37 trillion) publicly listed US company,