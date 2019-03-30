Trump says he will close border if Mexico doesn't stop migration

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he will close the southern border next week unless Mexico "immediately" stops illegal migration into the US, which his Homeland Security secretary said threatens a "system-wide meltdown" at her agency.

Trump has periodically threatened to close the border, where he has declared a national emergency because of the number of migrants crossing illegally.

It is unclear what he means, since closing the border entirely would halt millions of dollars worth of cross-border commerce.

Trade with Mexico totalled US$616 billion (S$830 billion) in 2017, according to the office of the US Trade Representative.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking in Spanish, told reporters that "we are going to help, we want to have a good relationship with the United States government. We are not going to enter in controversy."

He said that some of Trump's complaints are related to politics and "the electoral process."

Apprehensions of undocumented immigrants spiked in February to more than 76,000, an increase of more than 39,000 compared to a year earlier, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

More than half were families or unaccompanied children, the agency reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a letter to Congress sent on Thursday that apprehensions will near 100,000 this month, and that her agency faces a "system-wide meltdown."

There are 4,700 migrant children in detention facilities run by Customs and Border Patrol, she wrote, calling the figure "a symptom of a broken system."

"DHS facilities are overflowing, agents and officers are stretched too thin, and the magnitude of arriving and detained aliens has increased the risk of life-threatening incidents," she wrote.

She asked Congress for more money to build detention facilities for the migrants, and also wants the authority to rapidly deport children from Central America "if they have no legal right to stay."

Nielsen's agency is required to hand off most children it apprehends to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, which she said in her letter is also running out of space.

A senior US administration official told reporters in a conference call that the Department of Homeland Security is moving border agents from US ports of entry on the border to patrol areas between them, where most illegal border crossings happen.

The official said no preparations are yet being made to close the border, but that if the flow of migrants continues to increase the US might "degrade" operations at ports.

Most congressional Democrats and some Republicans have disagreed that there was an emergency.

Congress passed a resolution earlier this month disapproving of Trump's plan to divert money from the Pentagon to construction of a border wall.

Trump vetoed the resolution and Democrats couldn't muster the votes to override him.