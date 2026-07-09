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Trump says he will ask Supreme Court to rehear birthright citizenship case

The Supreme Court in June rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the US.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on July 8 that he will ask the US Supreme Court to rehear a case challenging birthright citizenship, signalling anger over the court’s rejection of one of his signature policies.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority including three Trump appointees, in June rejected his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the US.

The Republican President called the 6-3 ruling, which was authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, a “miscarriage of justice”.

“American citizenship is not for sale! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I will be asking for a rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, immediately.”

Trump, who has repeatedly tested the limits of presidential power in domestic and foreign policy, issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship in 2025 on his first day back in office as part of a suite of policies to crack down on legal and illegal immigration. REUTERS