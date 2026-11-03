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Trump says he will accept results of US midterm elections

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US President Donald Trump said he had no regrets about endorsing candidates such as Senator Darline Graham and Ken Paxton, the Republican Attorney-General of Texas.

US President Donald Trump said he had no regrets about endorsing candidates such as Senator Darline Graham and Ken Paxton, the Republican Attorney-General of Texas.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Erica L. Green and Tyler Pager

  • Trump said he would accept the US midterm election results and work with Democrats, in an interview with The New York Times.
  • He blamed Republican losses on not being on the ballot, and said he had no regrets about backing candidates like Senator Darline Graham and Ken Paxton.
  • Democrats were on track to take the House and Senate, while Graham lost and Paxton trailed; Trump spoke as he watched results at the White House.

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WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on the night of Nov 3 that he would accept the results of the midterm elections and was prepared to work with Democrats.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

He added: “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

Trump blamed Republican losses on the fact that he was not on the ballot and said he had no regrets about endorsing candidates such as Senator Darline Graham and Ken Paxton, the Republican Attorney-General of Texas.

His comments came as Democrats were on track to take control of the House and the Senate, with Graham having lost her race and Paxton trailing in his campaign for the Senate.

Trump spoke to the Times shortly before 10.30pm on Nov 3, while he was watching election results at the White House.

“I’m just looking at these results as I’m talking,” he said. “I see that Darline lost. Wow, that’s amazing. How do you think Lindsey would have done if he ran?”

Trump said he thought Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July, most likely would have prevailed in his race. NYTIMES

  • Natan Odenheimer contributed reporting.

  • This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.