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Trump says he plans to penalise US tech companies that build AI data centres in other countries

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says US tech companies will face “a tremendous tax” if they build artificial intelligence data centres in other countries.

Trump did not provide details Nov 20, and he said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan.

The Republican president urged Americans to welcome data centre construction in their communities and extract concessions from the developers, repeating a point he made before the midterms.

Trump says, “You ought to take advantage of the data centres. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”

The Trump administration on Nov 16 issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use US chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

With host communities across the US turning against their gargantuan data centres, America’s technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or shower more money onto the communities willing to allow the server warehouses.

The new raft of promises from the world’s richest companies came as anti-data centre sentiment was a potent issue in the midterm elections, in which Democrats took control of Congress.

After a campaign season filled with outrage against artificial intelligence data centres, the midterm elections ushered in a wave of Democrats pledging to clamp down on the energy-hungry behemoths.

A tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data centre developers is expected to follow, even if Trump – perhaps the industry’s biggest champion – stalls any federal crackdown.

Despite backing from Trump, the data centres powering the artificial intelligence boom have become politically toxic.

The tech industry says it has gotten the message. In addition to ramping up financial incentives, officials with Google and Meta said in interviews with the Associated Press they are trying to address mistrust by being more transparent with communities where they would like to build.

Companies are also making pledges to reduce their impact on the environment and offering assurances that data centres will boost local property values – all while maintaining AI is a positive force for the American economy, despite its sceptics. AP