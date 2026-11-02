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Trump says he may be ‘Mr Veto’ if Democrats win midterms

US President Donald Trump said that he would “love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting,” referring to the Constitution.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said he may have to become “Mr Veto” if Democrats win a majority in Nov 3’s midterms, according to a clip of a New York Post interview aired on Nov 1 on Fox News.

“They’ll be sending stuff up, you veto it,” he said in the preview clip of the New York Post podcast interview aired on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures ahead of its release on Nov 2.

“Eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed – you know, it’s just waste – they come over and make a deal.”

It marks a rare acknowledgment by Trump that his party may lose the midterm elections, even as he heads on Nov 1 to Kansas and Iowa to hold more rallies.

The president has been campaigning nonstop, travelling to states that have traditionally been GOP strongholds but where the party faces a tougher path amid voter anxiety over the high cost of living and the war in Iran.

Most polls show Democrats well positioned to pick up the three House seats they need to win control of the chamber, and they are growing more confident about being able to take the Senate, with seven races polling within a narrow margin.

“Hopefully we don’t have to worry about that,” Trump said in the clip.

Republican strategists say their private data paints a more competitive Senate picture, with many of the key races still toss-ups or within reach.

In his speeches, Trump has stuck with his rhetoric that the country has the “greatest economy in history” and that polls don’t show Republican votes correctly.

In another clip from the interview, Trump said that he would “love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting,” referring to the Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution forbids a commander-in-chief from being elected to more than two terms. BLOOMBERG