Trump says he is happy to keep tariffs to fill US coffers

WASHINGTON • Mr Donald Trump has said he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports in place, adding that China is mistaken if it hopes to negotiate trade later with a Democratic presidential administration.

"The reason for the China pullback and attempted renegotiation of the trade deal is the sincere hope that they will be able to 'negotiate' with Joe Biden or one of the very weak Democrats," the United States President tweeted yesterday.

"Guess what, that's not going to happen! China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the US to make a deal. We'll see, but I am very happy with over US$100 billion a year in tariffs filling US coffers," he added.

Mr Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2020, has been criticised in recent weeks for playing down the economic threat posed by China, arguing that the US is in a much stronger position than Mr Trump credits it with.

The US announced yesterday that it would hike tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from tomorrow, according to a notice posted on the Federal Register.

The US Trade Representative's office will establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products from additional tariffs, the Federal Register notice said.

Sources with knowledge of the trade talks told Reuters that China has sought to alter previously agreed provisions specifying changes to Chinese laws affecting nearly every chapter of a nearly 150-page proposed trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

The document was riddled with reversals that undermined core US demands, the sources told Reuters.

In each of the seven chapters of the draft trade deal, China had deleted its commitments to change laws to resolve core complaints that caused the US to launch a trade war: theft of US intellectual property and trade secrets; forced technology transfers; competition policy; access to financial services; and currency manipulation.

The changes sought by China would create major hurdles in reaching a deal in two days of talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He this week before the tariff increase goes into effect.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG