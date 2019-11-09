Trump says he hasn't agreed to tariff rollback

United States President Donald Trump yesterday quashed hopes that the US and China had reached a deal to remove the additional tariffs on each other's goods in phases, saying he had not agreed to do so.

His comments came a day after China said negotiators from both sides had agreed to roll back the tariffs amid progress in their trade talks, and after White House officials offered mixed signals about the tariffs agreement.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had appeared to back up the Chinese announcement with comments that tariff concessions would be on the table if there was a phase one deal. But the administration's trade adviser Peter Navarro denied talks had reached that stage.

