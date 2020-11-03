Trump says he feels 'very good' about chances, will declare 'when there's victory' in US election

WASHINGTON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as the US election opened on Tuesday (Nov 3), predicting that he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona.

"We feel very good," a hoarse-voiced Mr Trump told Fox News in a phone interview. "I think we'll have victory."

Mr Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election.

"We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big," he said.

"I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere."

Mr Trump started his morning activities calling into the Fox & Friends programme and was asked about Democratic concerns that he may declare victory prematurely before mail-in votes are counted in key states.

"At what point will you declare victory," one of the hosts, Mr Steve Doocy, asked.

"When there's victory," Mr Trump replied.

"I think we'll have victory. But only when there's victory. I mean, there's no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very solid chance of winning here."