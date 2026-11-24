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Trump says he expects China to buy another 250 Boeing planes

Boeing has become a favourite tool for Trump to leverage US corporate power in return for diplomatic wins.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump expects China to buy 250 more Boeing jets, the latest twist in an ongoing sales campaign that has opened the world’s second-largest aviation market to the US planemaker for the first time in nearly a decade.

The additional aircraft purchase follows a vague announcement by Trump in May that China would purchase 200 “big” airplanes.

But Boeing chief executive officer Kelly Ortberg said in October this was not a firm order, and only an indication of interest from the Chinese.

“I’m the king of selling Boeings, but you know, you’ve got to make them. If you take a look at Boeing’s backlog, it’s unbelievable,” he said in an interview on CNBC on Nov 23.

“Boeing gave me the salesman of the century award.”

Boeing shares rose 4.6% to US$163 (S$210) as of 11.46am New York time (12.46am Singapore time on Nov 24), headed for its biggest increase since early August.

China’s government was widely expected to agree to purchase as many as 500 aircraft at the May summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump, but Beijing and its airlines have yet to release further details.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement on Nov 23 was indicative of a firm order, or which aircraft types were included in the tally.

A Boeing spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Boeing, one of America’s largest exporters by dollar value, has become a favourite tool for Trump to leverage US corporate power in return for diplomatic wins.

He has used aircraft purchases as a way to reach trade deals with other countries, including Qatar.

Last week, Trump touted the sale of 20 of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner jets to Philippine Airlines as a major win from his recent trip to Asia.

Trump’s campaign to reset global trade has fuelled tensions between Washington and Beijing in recent years, including a tit-for-tat tariff spat that threatened to upend one of the most important trading relationships in the world.

The tensions reflect a deeper strategic rivalry, driven by China’s growing economic and technological prowess, which Washington sees as a direct challenge to its global hegemony. BLOOMBERG