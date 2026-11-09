Trump says he backs energy permitting Bill on eve of Senate vote

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A bipartisan plan to speed the federal approval process for major energy and infrastructure projects received the endorsement of US President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan plan to speed the federal approval process for major energy and infrastructure projects received the endorsement of US President Donald Trump on the eve of a key Senate vote on the Bill.

“This landmark permitting reform legislation will codify our America First energy agenda, and ensure that we can build pipelines, mines and power plants faster than ever before, lowering energy costs for American families and creating high-paying American jobs,” Trump said in a social media post on Nov 8 that urged senators to vote in favour of the Bill.

The Senate is slated on Nov 9 to take a procedural vote on the measure, seen as a once-in-a-generation chance to overhaul the byzantine system for approving projects needed to modernise power grids, build artificial intelligence data centres and revitalise clean energy development.

The legislation is supported from groups including oil companies and renewable energy developers, but faces hurdles to passage in the two remaining months Congress is in session.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is opposing the Bill in its current form, arguing it has not received enough input from House Democrats.

Other progressive Democrats say they should use their newfound control of Congress in 2027 to negotiate for a better deal.

Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, as well as Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah, unveiled a new version of the Bill on Nov 7, but several environmental groups said they still opposed it.

“After closely evaluating the full Bill and the newly released substitute amendment alongside our state and territorial affiliates, tribal partners, environmental justice partners, hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation partners, water coalition partners, and other conservation partners, we have concluded we cannot support the legislation in its current form,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Federation, said in a statement on Nov 8. BLOOMBERG