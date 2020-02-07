Coronavirus: Trump says 'great discipline' in China to tackle outbreak

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about his acquittal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb 6, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Feb 7) after a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing is showing "great discipline" in tackling the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 600 people in China.

"Nothing is easy, but he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

"Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!"

 

