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Trump says elections were ‘giant step back in history’ for US

Hundreds of people march through midtown Manhattan in New York City during a protest rally, after the Democrats swept the midterm elections, on Nov 07, 2026.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump vowed on Nov 8 to bounce back stronger from a massive midterm elections loss that he called a “giant step back in history” for the United States.

Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in the Nov 3 midterms that dealt historic losses for Trump’s Republican Party in states they had dominated for decades.

“America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, saying that the stock market that had grown during his tenure took a loss after the vote.

“But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

While Republican lawmakers have been licking their wounds over the setback, Trump has sounded defiant and on Nov 6 appointed hardline advisor Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, signalling a bare-knuckle fightback.

Democrats have pledged to hold the Trump administration to account and fight “every step of the way” against Miller, architect of Trump’s tough immigration policy. AFP