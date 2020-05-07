Coronavirus: Trump says did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant.PHOTO: AFP
Published
57 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 6) he did not wear a mask during a tour on Tuesday of a Honeywell International factory in Arizona after consulting the company's chief executive, although he said he tried one on backstage.

The president wore safety goggles during the factory tour but did not wear a mask, even though production workers at the facility did and a sign was visible that read: "Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!"

Trump was speaking to reporters at a White House event marking National Nurses Day.

 

