Trump says China trade talks to end March 1 'unless extended'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Dec 4) the talks to resolve the trade dispute with China have begun already and will last for 90 days unless they are extended.
The clock started ticking on Dec 1, when Mr Trump met in Buenos Aires with China's leader Xi Jinping and agreed to work towards an agreement to roll back the exchange of tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade.
However, Mr Trump muddied the waters by opening the possibility of an extension.
"The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days" from Saturday (Dec 1), Mr Trump tweeted.