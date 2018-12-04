Trump says China trade talks to end March 1 'unless extended'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Dec 4) the talks to resolve the trade dispute with China have begun already and will last for 90 days unless they are extended.

The clock started ticking on Dec 1, when Mr Trump met in Buenos Aires with China's leader Xi Jinping and agreed to work towards an agreement to roll back the exchange of tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade.

However, Mr Trump muddied the waters by opening the possibility of an extension.

"The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days" from Saturday (Dec 1), Mr Trump tweeted.

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

......on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018