Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan 15

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan 15, said on Thursday (Jan 9) the agreement could be signed "shortly thereafter."

In an interview with the ABC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, Trump said: "We're going to be signing on January 15th - I think it will be January 15th, but shortly thereafter, but I think January 15th - a big deal with China."

Trump had said on Dec 31 that the Phase 1 deal with China would be signed on Jan 15 at the White House.

Trump also said he would sign the deal with "high-level representatives of China", and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

The Phase 1 deal reached last month is expected to cut tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US farm, energy and manufactured goods while addressing some disputes over intellectual property.