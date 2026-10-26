Trump says Canada tariff deal coming ‘soon’ at Michigan border rally

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Trump reiterated his oft-expressed position that higher tariffs on Canadian goods are needed because Canada “has been ripping off” the US in trade.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump at an Oct 25 political rally predicted a trade dispute with Canada would be resolved “soon”, without providing specifics.

At an event in Port Huron, Michigan, to boost Republican candidates ahead of the Nov 3 midterms, Trump and other speakers reiterated his oft-expressed position that higher tariffs on Canadian goods are needed because Canada “has been ripping off” the US in trade.

“I had to do it,” Trump told the Michigan crowd. “We’ll have that settled pretty soon. They’re willing to give us anything at this moment.”

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump won in Michigan’s border region that includes Port Huron in the 2024 presidential election with more than 66% of the vote, but the local economy has felt the impacts of the US-Canada tariff stand-off, including the Detroit-based US auto industry.

Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running in a tight race against Democratic rival Abdul El-Sayed, has tried to ​distance himself from the president’s tariff policy on the auto sector.

Rogers on Oct 25 hailed Trump’s tariffs for securing manufacturing investments ​for Michigan by ⁠Chevrolet and Detroit Diesel, but said “the automobile portion of these Canadian tariffs worries me a little bit”.

“There’s some good and there’s some things we have to work on,” he told NBC programme Meet The Press. REUTERS