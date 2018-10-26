Trump says 'Bomb stuff' slowing Republican momentum at polls

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Oct 26) that news coverage of the suspicious packages targeting high-profile Democratic politicians and critics of the president had slowed momentum for Republican candidates ahead of congressional elections.

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on," Trump wrote on Twitter as he urged Republicans to get out to vote.

Republicans are seeking to maintain control of the US House of Representatives and Senate during the Nov 6 elections.

If Democrats take the majority in either or both chambers, it would likely increase congressional oversight of Trump, a Republican, and thwart parts of his policy agenda.

Twelve packages containing bombs have been intercepted or received this week, including two on Friday.

They were addressed to former US President Barack Obama, former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actor Robert De Niro among others, according to federal officials and US media reports.

No one has been injured or killed by the wave of parcel bombs so far.