Trump says any trade deal with China must be on 'our terms'

WASHINGTON(REUTERS) - Any trade deal the United States makes with China must be on US terms, Donald Trump said on Thursday (Aug 15), as Beijing prepared to take countermeasures in response to the Republican US president's latest tariffs on US$300 billion (S$416.7 billion) of Chinese imports.

"China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it's got to be a deal on proper terms. It's got to be a deal, frankly, on our terms. Otherwise, what's the purpose?" Trump said in an interview on New Hampshire radio station WGIR.