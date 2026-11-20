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Trump says nuclear arms limits with China, Russia will be very hard to achieve

A top priority for US President Donald Trump on the trip was to begin three-way talks on nuclear arms control.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Nov 19 after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a mutual agreement to limit nuclear weapons will be hard to achieve but that he will keep working on it.

“I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do,” Trump told Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his trilateral summit in China.

A top priority for Trump on the trip was to begin three-way talks on nuclear arms control, a topic China is reluctant to address as it mounts a large nuclear buildup to catch up with Russian and American dominance.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists estimated China had roughly 410 nuclear warheads in 2023, compared with about 3,708 in the United States, according to a separate report.

A later Bulletin estimate put Russia’s arsenal, the world’s largest, at about 5,420 warheads as of March 2026.

China has been rapidly expanding its arsenal, with the Pentagon projecting more than 1,000 operational warheads by 2030.

Trump said on Nov 19 that Xi agrees with him on the concept of limiting nuclear weapons “but at the same time it’s very hard for somebody to say ‘We have 4,000 nuclear weapons, we’ll give up half.’ It’s hard to do.”

He said he would keep bringing up the subject “because it should be done, but it’s hard to do psychologically.”

A joint statement after the talks said that the leaders “reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and that they would “conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons.” REUTERS