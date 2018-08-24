Trump, Rubio tout new protections aimed at China

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 23) praised lawmakers for the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act.

Mr Trump also boasted about US efforts to protect intellectual property rights from other countries, including China.

Mr Trump said the act was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorises military spending, signed earlier this month.

"This new authority will enhance our ability to protect cutting-edge American technology and intellectual property vital to our national security," Mr Trump told lawmakers at the White House.

