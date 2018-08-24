Trump, Rubio tout new protections aimed at China

US President Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio praise the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act and efforts to protect intellectual property rights from other countries, including China.
Published
37 min ago

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 23) praised lawmakers for the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act.

Mr Trump also boasted about US efforts to protect intellectual property rights from other countries, including China.

Mr Trump said the act was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorises military spending, signed earlier this month.

"This new authority will enhance our ability to protect cutting-edge American technology and intellectual property vital to our national security," Mr Trump told lawmakers at the White House.
 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!