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Trump revives praise for his health, cognitive test in post about May physical

White House aides in a recent book reportedly voiced concern over US President Donald Trump’s age, stamina and physical condition.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on July 11 that he had “just finished” a physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, referring to the medical examination he underwent in late May after which the White House said he was in excellent health.

“I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all – Got every question right,” Trump, who turned 80 in June, posted on social media.

The White House said Trump was referring to his May physical.

He included the remarks in a social media post attacking New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and her colleague Jonathan Swan, who recently published a book about Trump’s return to power that has drawn widespread attention.

Haberman and Swan’s Regime Change: Inside The Imperial Presidency Of Donald Trump described concerns among some White House aides about Trump’s age, stamina and physical condition.

At 80, Trump is the oldest person to serve as US president.

Questions about the health and mental fitness of ageing leaders have become a recurring issue in Washington after concerns over former president Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities ultimately led him to end his 2024 reelection campaign.

Trump has frequently touted his performance on cognitive tests, saying he has taken them multiple times and received perfect scores. REUTERS