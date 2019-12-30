Trump retweets post naming alleged whistle-blower

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has retweeted a post naming the alleged whistle-blower who filed the complaint that became the catalyst for the congressional inquiry that resulted in his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Mr Trump shared a Twitter post from @surfermom77, who describes herself as "100% Trump supporter", with his 68 million followers last Friday night.

The tweet prominently named the alleged whistle-blower and suggested that he had committed perjury.

By Saturday morning, the post was gone from Mr Trump's timeline, though it was visible to certain users and via direct link.

CNN first reported late on Saturday that the temporary removal followed a Twitter glitch that affected certain accounts, and was not a deliberate action to delete the tweet by Mr Trump or someone with access to his Twitter account.

"Due to an outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others," Twitter said in a statement. "We're still working on fixing this and apologise for any confusion."

As of yesterday, the message was again visible to Mr Trump's 68 million Twitter followers.

For months, Mr Trump has threatened to disclose the identity of the whistle-blower, complaining that he should be able to face his accuser. Last Thursday night, he retweeted a link to a Washington Examiner story that used the name.

The whistle-blower's identity has been kept secret because of whistle-blower protection laws, which exist to shield those who come forward with allegations of wrongdoing by the government.

Mr Trump and his allies claim the law does not forbid disclosing the identity of the whistle-blower. Federal laws offer only limited protection for those in the intelligence community who report wrongdoing, and those in the intelligence community have even fewer protections than their counterparts in other agencies.

The whistle-blower, who works for the CIA, has filed an official complaint that, among other concerns, pointed to a July 25 phone conversation in which Mr Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful.

After several months of investigation, the House voted on Dec 18 to impeach Mr Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Senate will hold a trial - where the Republican majority is expected to acquit him - early next year, once House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, transfers the articles of impeachment.

WASHINGTON POST, BLOOMBERG