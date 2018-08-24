Trump remains defiant amid mounting legal challenges

All his life he has faced controversy and won, a defiant President Donald Trump told Fox News, maintaining that payments made by his former lawyer to two women in exchange for their silence on their relations with him, did not violate campaign finance rules.

"It's not a crime," Mr Trump said of his former lawyer Michael Cohen paying off the women he allegedly had affairs with, so that they would not speak out during his 2016 run for the presidency. "The funds didn't come out of the campaign, it's not a campaign violation."

The President slammed Attorney-General Jeff Sessions for not "taking control" of the Department of Justice. "The (Democrats) are very strong in the Justice Department. I put in an Attorney-General who never took control," he said.

Mr Trump has made no secret of his annoyance with Mr Sessions, who recused himself from the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia. Some political pundits believe the President will eventually fire Mr Sessions.

And Mr Trump hinted that he could pardon his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who was found guilty of tax and bank fraud on Tuesday.

"I have great respect for what he's done, what he's gone through," he said of Manafort.

Some legal experts said Mr Trump's options are narrowing, and the wide-ranging probe into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, which exposed Manafort and Cohen, may also affect Mr Trump's family.

But campaign finance violations, even if proven, are seen as a minor crime; previous instances have been settled with a fine. A sitting president cannot be indicted, and there are also enough delaying tactics available for Mr Trump to fend off legal challenges.

Thus, political analysts said that the real key to the President's future is the Nov 6 mid-term election, in which the challenge for the Democratic Party is to wrest back control of the House. To do that, they would have to flip at least 24 Republican-held seats. Precedent - and polls - indicate that the Democrats will do well, but how well remains unclear.

"If Democrats do very well, Republicans might begin to edge away from Trump," Dr H. W. Brands, author and professor of history at the University of Texas in Austin, told The Straits Times. "If Democrats disappoint, Trump will be strengthened and probably more brazen than ever."

"We'll have to wait and see," he cautioned. "As has become the case with this presidency, things can change overnight."

Asking not be named as he is between jobs, a Washington-based political analyst told The Straits Times: "The chances of the President being indicted are remote."

NO REASON TO IMPEACH I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job. MR DONALD TRUMP, on the possibility of his impeachment. He said he would give himself an A+ grade as President.

"The mid-terms are very important," he noted. "Depending on what the Mueller investigation produces, if the Democrats win the House, they could very well impeach. But in the Senate, they need 67 votes to convict and remove him. I just can't see that happening. I can't see a scenario in which so many Republicans go against him."

The Senate has 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats, including two independents. On Nov 6, 35 seats are up for election, of which 26 are held by Democrats. Political analysts do not expect the Democrats to gain much ground.

The Cabinet, and the Vice-President, could decide that the President should be removed on the grounds of incompetency, the analyst said. But that has never happened, so the standard for that remains unknown, he added.

"Mostly, the dial points to his staying in office, finishing his term, and potentially being re-elected," he said.

Mr Trump's base remains supportive. Mr Raymond Schmitt, 30, who lives in the solidly Republican Cleveland suburb of Brecksville and works in the oil and gas industry, told The Straits Times that Mr Trump's critics "started with the conclusion of 'Trump bad, Russia bad' and are finding any way possible to work backwards to try and fulfil the foregone conclusion".

"It just feels like all the stops are being pulled out to convict people for something, anything to keep the news cycle about collusion alive," he said. "As far as my support of the President is concerned, he's still fulfilled everything I had hoped for him to do."

Asked by Ms Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of his favourite show Fox & Friends, about the possibility of his impeachment, Mr Trump said: "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job." He would give himself an A+ grade, he added. "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," he said.

Can Trump be charged or impeached?

Here’s a look at the protections from criminal prosecution that are afforded a US president and how impeachment could be used to remove Mr Donald Trump from office.

Q Can the president be charged with a crime while in office?

A The US Constitution does not address this. A number of legal experts have said that a president cannot be indicted while in office, and that if a president committed a crime, the appropriate recourse would be impeachment.

The Constitution also specifies that the president can be impeached for treason, bribery or other “high crimes and misdemeanours”.

The US Supreme Court has not ruled on whether a sitting president can be charged with a crime, but in a 2000 memorandum, the Department of Justice concluded that criminal proceedings would impermissibly interfere with the president’s ability to carry out his job.

Other experts have said that a sitting president can be indicted, arguing that no person is above the law.

Q How does the impeachment process work?

A The impeachment process starts in the House of Representatives. Individual members can introduce impeachment resolutions like ordinary Bills, or the House can initiate proceedings by passing a resolution authorising an inquiry.

Impeachment requires a simple majority to pass the House, but the removal of the president from office further requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Two US presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Mr Bill Clinton in 1998.

In both cases, a majority of the Senate did not approve removal and the presidents remained in office.

If a president is impeached and removed, the vice-president takes over until the next scheduled presidential election.

Q Is a violation of campaign finance law an impeachable offence?

A Legal experts disagree over whether Mr Trump could be impeached based on the allegation that he directed Michael Cohen to make an unlawful campaign contribution.

Congress has latitude to determine “high crimes and misdemeanours”. While it has looked to US criminal code for guidance, it is not bound by it, legal experts said.

Mr Andrew Wright, who was associate counsel to former president Barack Obama, said the Cohen guilty plea was sufficient grounds to begin an impeachment investigation.

He said the Constitution suggests that the country’s founders were concerned about potential abuses of power, which would include an effort to mislead the public in the run-up to an election.

Other experts have said Mr Trump could argue the payments to the women were not a crime as they were made to protect Mr Trump’s reputation, not for the purpose of influencing the election.

Even if the payments were intended to influence the election, some legal scholars have argued that campaign finance violations are typically enforced through civil penalties and do not amount to a high crime or misdemeanour.

Therefore, impeachment would not be warranted.

REUTERS