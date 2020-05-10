Trump rejoices after A-G drops charges against ex-aide Flynn

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has claimed sweeping vindication over the Russian election meddling investigation that he has long branded a hoax and a witch hunt, after the Justice Department dropped its prosecution of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Attorney-General Bill Barr's deeply controversial declaration that there were never grounds to pursue Mr Flynn, a central target in the Russia probe, and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) abused its powers, drew outrage in much of the legal community.

But it delivered to Mr Trump a powerful victory in his three-year campaign to convince Americans that the investigation was a political inquisition designed to delegitimise his presidency.

"Most people knew from the beginning, and they knew it was just a total hoax. It was a made-up story, a disgrace to our nation," Mr Trump told Fox News on Friday.

"They tried to take down the President of the United States - a sitting, duly elected President of the United States - before I even won."

Coming six months before he stands for re-election, Mr Barr's move offered powerful ammunition that Mr Trump indicated he would use against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, who was vice-president under Mr Barack Obama when the original FBI investigation began in July 2016.

"These are dirty politicians and dirty cops and some horrible people. And hopefully they're going to pay a big price some day in the not-too-distant future," Mr Trump said of all those involved in the Russia investigation.

"If anyone thinks that (Obama) and Sleepy Joe Biden didn't know what was going on, they have another thing coming," he said. "I believe he and Biden... (were) involved in this all, very much."

By closing the case on Mr Flynn, Mr Barr was plunging a knife into the heart of the justification for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

When completed, Mr Mueller detailed numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia that suggested collusion, but did not add up to a crime.

Mr Mueller's probe, which led to convictions or guilty pleas by five other Trump associates, had cast a cloud over Mr Trump's 2016 upset election victory and riveted the nation for two years.

Mr Mueller detailed nearly a dozen acts of alleged obstruction by Mr Trump, but his report neither exonerated the President nor concluded he had committed a crime.

But Mr Barr, who was appointed attorney-general in 2018 after supplying legal arguments to the White House against the Mueller investigation, declared that Mr Mueller found no actionable wrongdoing.

By then, though, Mr Flynn had already pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI over his Russia contacts, and was facing sentencing.

The court had heard substantial evidence about his secret talks in December 2016 with Russia's envoy to the US to discuss deals that would undermine then President Obama's policy towards Moscow.

Yet, in a nearly unheard-of reversal, the Justice Department told the federal district court in Washington last Thursday that Mr Flynn's guilty plea was moot, because the investigation was not justified to begin with.

"Our duty, we think, is to dismiss the case," Mr Barr told CBS News.

"A crime cannot be established here. They did not have a basis for the counter-intelligence investigation against Flynn."

Mr Trump declared victory on Friday, as he did earlier this year following his acquittal by the Republican-led Senate after being impeached on separate charges related to Ukraine.

Mr Barr, however, took heavy criticism for his declaration. In a joint comment on the Lawfare website, legal experts called the Flynn move "astonishing", "bizarre" and "dishonest," noting it was the second time in two months that Mr Barr had upended one of the remaining Mueller prosecutions.

The Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee called on Friday for an investigation of Mr Barr's "politicisation" of the Justice Department.

