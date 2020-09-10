Trump ready to fork out his own cash in re-election campaign

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump has said he may have to dip into his own pocket to finance a re-election campaign struggling to attract donors and voters alike with only eight weeks to go.

The acknowledgement that his once vaunted fund-raising machine may need help from his real estate fortune underlined the obstacles facing the Republican as he set off on a tour of five swing states vital to racking up even a narrow electoral college victory on Nov 3.

"If I have to, I will," Mr Trump told reporters when asked about spending his own cash. "Whatever it takes. We have to win."

Since the start of last year, Mr Trump's campaign has spent some US$800 million (S$1.1 billion), more than twice as much as that of Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump flew to Jupiter, Florida, for a speech with supporters in the must-win state before getting back on Air Force One to speak in North Carolina - a swing state that went his way in 2016 but threatens to flip to his rival, Mr Biden.

Tomorrow, Mr Trump and Mr Biden will both be in Pennsylvania - another electoral battleground - for 9/11 commemorations at the Flight 93 National Memorial, in Shanksville.

It was not clear whether they might declare a brief truce and appear jointly at the ceremony remembering the passengers who died after attacking their hijackers on Sept 11, 2001, sending the doomed plane into a field.

Mr Trump is touting promises of a quick coronavirus vaccine - possibly right before polling day - and a booming economic recovery in hopes of righting his campaign.

But Mr Biden, who is hammering at Mr Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, maintains a healthy lead in national polls and much smaller but consistent advantages in the swing states.

In response, Mr Trump has thrown everything he can at Mr Biden in the last couple of weeks, calling him "stupid," accusing him of being a puppet of socialist revolutionaries, and claiming that sometimes violent anti-racism protests are a harbinger of Democratic-led mass chaos.

"Suburban voters are pouring into the Republican Party because of the violence in Democrat-run cities and states. If Biden gets in, this violence is 'coming to the Suburbs', and FAST," Mr Trump tweeted Tuesday, repeating what has become one of his core re-election messages.

He also escalated his efforts to make China a central theme of the presidential race, accusing Mr Biden of being a "globalist sellout" who helped engineer the widespread loss of American jobs. "Joe Biden's agenda is made in China. My agenda is made in the USA," Mr Trump said while speaking to thousands of supporters in North Carolina.

Mr Biden, in turn, has criticised Mr Trump for punishing US farmers and other industries with harmful tariffs on Chinese goods. The former vice-president has also blasted Mr Trump's trade deal with China as not delivering the benefits the president promised.

At the North Carolina rally, Mr Trump said it would be an "insult" if Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected president, repeatedly mocking the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.

"People don't like her," Mr Trump said after recounting her slide in polls while she was running for the Democratic nomination for president last year. "Nobody likes her," he said. "She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country."

Ms Harris, California's junior senator and a former attorney-general of that state, is the first black and Indian-American woman on a major presidential party ticket.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG