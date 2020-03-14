Trump re-election campaign wobbles amid virus outbreak

NEW YORK • US President Donald Trump faces the biggest challenge yet to his re-election prospects, with his advisers' two major assumptions for the campaign - a booming economy and an opponent easily vilified as too far left - quickly evaporating.

After a year of Mr Trump telling voters that they must support his reelection or risk an economic slump, economists are warning that a recession could be on the horizon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And instead of elevating Senator Bernie Sanders, Democrats have suddenly and decisively swung from a flirtation with socialism to former vice-president Joe Biden, who has run a primary campaign centred on a return to political normalcy.

"Biden's success in the suburbs makes him an acceptable alternative to Trump," said Mr Scott Reed, the top political adviser for the United States Chamber of Commerce.

That presents Mr Trump with a confounding new political landscape, one that close advisers concede he had seemed unwilling or unable to accept until Wednesday, when he addressed the nation about the pandemic.

"If it was Warren or Bernie and you don't have the coronavirus, I think Trump might sneak by," said Mr Kevin DeWine, former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. "But if it's Biden... and we're going to have complete disruption because of the coronavirus, I think it's a totally different story."

Ohio, a traditional presidential battleground that has been trending Republican, would be in play again, he said.

Such midwestern states were central to Mr Trump's election in 2016, and are likely to be similarly crucial this year.

What happens this month may ultimately have little bearing in November. And if there is any constant in the Trump era, it is that what is in the news at a given moment will change in a matter of hours, days or at most, weeks.

The virus may be mitigated, the economy could rebound, and Mr Biden's decades of life in Washington and propensity for gaffes may render him as weak a candidate as some of his rivals had long predicted.

Yet, if Mr Trump does not get re-elected, the seeds of demise may prove to have been planted in early spring.

One challenge for Mr Trump is that the type of management response required of chief executives during crises like a pandemic has never been his strength. Empathy and public displays of emotion do not come easily to him.

On Twitter, Mr Trump has been consumed by how people are perceiving his handling of the crisis and has focused on criticising Democrats.

And so far, he has resisted entreaties from advisers to cancel events or to send a strong signal that he is willing to put the political season on hold as the full effects of the coronavirus are assessed.

"A leader needs to communicate consistently and regularly. A leader needs to show his or her heart," said Mr Jeb Bush, a former governor of Florida who ran against Mr Trump in the 2016 Republican primary and has received bipartisan praise for his handling of hurricanes.

Mr Biden, by contrast, has had his entire political life defined by his personal tragedies - including the death of his wife and daughter decades ago, and then his eldest son more recently - and his efforts to rise from them.

Trump aides have sent mixed signals about how they plan to approach Mr Biden, with some wanting to portray him as a 2020 version of Mrs Hillary Clinton, and others wanting to try to define him as interchangeable with Mr Sanders because of some of his progressive stances.

The surge in Democratic turnout so far has not only helped Mr Biden, but has also illustrated what may be Mr Trump's most glaring vulnerability. Mr Biden has established a commanding delegate lead in part because of a surge of suburban voters, including many from affluent jurisdictions.

But what alarms many Republicans about the political impact of the coronavirus is that it will so overwhelm the news that it will be difficult for them to highlight their opposition research about Mr Biden or draw attention to his gaffes.

Former representative Kevin Yoder, a Kansas Republican swept out in the 2018 suburban backlash against Mr Trump, said: "Joe Biden will be very palatable to some of the same moderates who voted against Republicans in the midterms."

Mr DeWine put it more bluntly. "If it's Biden, you'll have disaffected Republicans run to the polls to vote for Biden because they're just looking for normal and sane," he said.

