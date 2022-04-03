Trump rallies in Michigan to put his stamp on Republican primary

MICHIGAN (BLOOMBERG) - Donald Trump took the stage in Michigan on Saturday (April 2) to rally his base and get their support for his slate of Republican candidates aiming to take on Democrats in key races this fall.

Mr Trump criticised President Joe Biden for gasoline prices, inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while repeating his false claims of a rigged election. Prior to the event, Mr Trump had endorsed 18 down-ballot candidates in Michigan including rally speakers Kristina Karamo, who is challenging Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Matt DePerno, who's running against Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The former president's speech was met with applause from about 5,000 supporters in the indoor Michigan Stars Sports Centre and several thousand more outside as he vowed to help Republicans take back the state from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. If the rally is any indicator, Mr Trump's imprimatur could make a difference in the Republican primaries.

"We have a president who has no idea what's going on, he has no idea what he's doing or what he's saying," Mr Trump said. "The presidential election was rigged and stolen and because of that the country is being destroyed."

Despite supporting many candidates for different offices, Mr Trump has yet to endorse Mr James Craig, who currently leads the race to challenge Ms Whitmer for governor. In an interview at the rally, Mr Craig said that he went to Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to seek his endorsement but came away without a commitment.

Mr Craig, a former Detroit police chief, has led other challengers in polls, with a dozen candidates in total having expressed interest in the Republican nomination. Mr Trump hasn't weighed in on behalf of any candidates. "I'd certainly accept it if he gave it," Mr Craig said.

Putin comments

As he has in other speeches and interview, Mr Trump teased he could run again for president in 2024, at one point asking the crowd: "Would anybody here like to see me run?"

Mr Trump called Russia's aggression in Ukraine "outrageous" and again defended his comments before the invasion that Mr Vladimir Putin was a "genius" and "very savvy", saying he was referring to what he thought was a negotiating tactic by the Russian president in amassing troops at the border.

"This invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if I was in the White House," Trump said. "I knew Putin very well. That's a good thing, not a bad thing. We had no conflict, remember?"

A recent poll shows that Mr Trump is still very popular with state Republicans. Mitchell Research and Communications in Lansing found that 58 per cent of Michigan Republicans were much more likely to vote for a candidate who supports Trump and another 22 per cent were a little more likely to support candidates who favor the former president. Another 64 per cent of the state's Republicans disagree that Biden won the election.

"Trump has a hold on the Republican party unlike anyone I've ever seen," said Mitchell Research Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitchell. "That has probably grown a bit because of the low job approval rating that Joe Biden has."

Michigan Republicans will hold an endorsement convention in Grand Rapids on April 23 to pick nominees for attorney general and secretary of state.

Mr Trump's next scheduled rally is April 9 in North Carolina to support his endorsed candidates including US Representative Ted Budd, who's trailing in the GOP race to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr.