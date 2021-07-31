Trump raised $75 million online in first half of 2021

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - Despite departing from office and being barred from the leading social media platforms, former President Donald Trump was the Republican Party's most dominant fund raiser in the early months of this year, as committees affiliated with him collected more than US$56 million (S$75 million) online, according to campaign filings made late on Friday (July 30).

Mr Trump raised far more money than any other Republican via WinRed, the party's main processing site for online donations, federal records show, and more than each of the three main fund-raising arms of the Republican Party itself.

The next strongest online fund raiser among Republican politicians was Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who delivered the GOP response to US President Joe Biden's first address to Congress in the spring. Mr Scott raised US$7.8 million online.

All told, Mr Trump collected US$34.3 million through a shared account with the Republican National Committee, which is known as the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. Mr Trump's political action committee received 75 per cent of what went into the shared account, and the party received 25 per cent.

In addition, Mr Trump raised more than US$21 million directly into two new political action committees that he controls.

The new online fund-raising data comes from the federal filings of WinRed. The full federal reports for Mr Trump's accounts in the first six months of this year are due on Saturday.

Much of the money raised by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee came through Mr Trump's recurring donation programme, which guided countless supporters into unwittingly making repeat donations through the use of pre-checked boxes.

A New York Times investigation this year showed how the programme spurred a wave of fraud complaints and demands for refunds, which continued into this year.

Mr Trump's fund raising slowed over the course of the first six months of the year. In January, the month of the Capitol riot and his subsequent impeachment in the waning days of his presidency, Mr Trump raised US$13.8 million that went into the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

By last month, that sum had shrunk, though it was still a robust US$2.6 million, almost entirely through recurring donations. As at this month, party officials had stopped the withdrawals, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the party's internal financial dealings.