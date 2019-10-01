Trump-Putin phone calls in focus as Democrats step up pressure

WASHINGTON • The chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee has said that Congress is determined to get access to President Donald Trump's calls with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, citing concerns that he may have jeopardised national security.

"I think the paramount need here is to protect the national security of the United States and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders and in particular with Putin that the President was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign," Democrat Adam Schiff said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

Following a recent whistle-blower complaint that Mr Trump, a Republican, had solicited a political favour from Ukraine's President that could help him get re-elected, the lawmakers are investigating concerns that Mr Trump's actions have jeopardised national security and the integrity of US elections.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that Washington would need Russian consent to publish transcripts of phone calls between Mr Trump and Mr Putin.

The intelligence committee has reached an agreement with the whistle-blower to appear before the panel, Mr Schiff told ABC's This Week. Lawmakers were working out the logistics to protect the person's identity and also get security clearance for lawyers who will be representing the whistle-blower.

Mr Schiff said he hopes the whistle-blower can appear very soon.

The whistle-blower's complaint cited a telephone call in which Mr Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Mr Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr Joe Biden is a leading candidate in the Democratic Party's race to challenge Mr Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

The complaint said White House lawyers directed that an electronic summary of the call, which was released last Wednesday, be moved from the place where such things are usually kept to a secret server reserved for covert matters.

"If those conversations with Putin or with other world leaders are sequestered in that same electronic file that is meant for covert action, not meant for this, if there's an effort to hide those and cover those up, yes we're determined to find out," Mr Schiff said on NBC.

House committees last Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents concerning contact with the Ukrainian government. They also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials, including Mr Kurt Volker, Mr Trump's envoy to Ukraine. Mr Volker resigned last Friday.

Meanwhile, the White House has put some reconstructed transcripts of delicate calls between Mr Trump and foreign officials, including Mr Putin and the Saudi royal family, into a highly classified computer system after the embarrassing leaks of his conversations, according to current and former officials.

The latest revelations show the focus that White House officials put on safeguarding not only classified information but also delicate calls between Mr Trump and foreign parties, the details of which the administration did not want leaked.

In the case of the calls with the Saudi royal family, the restrictions were set by the White House before news of the leak involving Mr Zelensky. The calls were with King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prince Khalid bin Salman, who at the time was the Saudi ambassador to the US.

While the calls included delicate information about Mr Trump's discussions about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, there was no apparent evidence of impropriety by Mr Trump, said a person familiar with the matter.

The restrictions on access placed on the calls with Mr Putin and the Saudi royal family were first reported by CNN last Friday.

REUTERS